Cloud cover and storms will limit viewing of eclipse

A cold front moving in from the west will help to produce poor visibility for the solar eclipse on August 21.

An expansive wave of strong to severe storms will develop in Central Iowa around midnight on Monday and will track eastward through dawn. This complex of storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rain and extensive cloud cover through mid morning. You might also notice some hail when they are strongest in places west of the Mississippi. Mostly dry conditions are a real possibility when the eclipse begins at 11:48 a.m., but lots of moisture in the area will make widespread clearing difficult. At best, we will see few breaks in the cloud cover during the duration of the eclipse.

If the thought of clouds obstructing your view disappoints you, it will still be an exciting event! The first thing you'll notice is a dip in temperatures over the first half of the eclipse. Many times during a total solar eclipse, an area will experience temperatures changes of 10 to 15 degrees. Though the air will cool off some, the change in temperatures won't likely be as drastic as it could be. The first reason being, we aren't in the path of totality. The second reason has everything to do with that pesky cloud cover. Our clouds Monday will work as a blanket to trap some of the heat from the morning at the surface. We will also have cooler temperatures to start, due to the earlier band of rain and storms. Our max eclipse occurs at 1:14 p.m.. This will be the point in the day in which our skies become the darkest. Mostly cloudy skies will help to enhance this experience and will likely allow things to appear darker than they would have on a clear afternoon.

More potentially strong storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening, so be sure to keep your eyes to the sky and stay with KWQC for forecast updates.