Club holds dodgeball benefit to honor Clinton victim’s involved in I-80 crash

The community of Clinton continues to mourn the four people killed in the I-80 crash in Nebraska a couple weeks ago. Saturday evening, they gathered and held a benefit dodgeball tournament honoring the lives lost.

“Very heartbreaking for us; even just knowing him from dodgeball, it's a tragedy that no one wants to experience,” said Courtney Melvin, a dodgeball teammate of Troy Wanzek.

Although the wounds still linger, community members chose to put on a smile and celebrate.

“He impacted the community in such a way. It was such a massive ripple effect,” said Anthony Rush, Teen Club Organizer.

“He (Troy) always had a smile on his face, always willing to help out where he could. He was just all around a good person and a good teammate for us to have around,” said Melvin.

The dodgeball benefit was on put on by the nonprofit organization Teen Club. Troy Wanzek was a member of the club. His friends say they felt this was a good way to honor him and the three other victims.

“Our main goal is really to be able to make a difference and I think Troy would want us to do that for anyone else and put in just as much effort,” said Rush.

Although not everyone knew each other, it's the support and outpouring love community members had that organizers say meant a lot.

“It shows what a strong community Clinton is. Coming together even if they don't know the victims they still showed up and they still supported,” said Brett Cram, a friend of Troy Wanzek.

Wanzek’s mother Lori said she is thankful for everything organizers did. She says she will miss her son’s heart of gold.

The money raised will be split four ways among the crash victim’s families to help with funeral and medical costs as well. Organizers also say they plan to make the dodgeball benefit an annual event in the future to continue honoring the lives lost.

