Coal Valley Village President pushes for grocery store

Coal Valley's Village President wants a grocery store and he's hoping social media can help get his wish granted.

Village President Mike Bartels created a Facebook page Tuesday night asking people to show support for a grocery store. The following quickly grew.

Up until 2008, Coal Valley had a Jack and Jill grocery store. Bartels says the store eventually went out of business because it lacked fresh produce, had expired items, and the uncleanliness caused residents to shop elsewhere.

According to market study done in 2015, the single most wanted thing from residents was a grocery store. Bartels is working to do that and there are three possible places where those stores could possibly go.

The old Jack and Jill property is available, but Bartels says that store is fairly run down and would need work. Another spot is near the Dollar General in the empty lot. The third option is across from the Waterworks Car Wash in the empty lot.

Bartels says stores could get tax incentives if they decide to build.

“We have a TIF incentives, our census information if good. Our average median household income for Coal Valley is very, very good. So we do have incomes that would support a store like that in our community.”

Bartels says he's talked to many different grocery store chains, but hasn't gotten a meeting with one yet. He says it’s unlikely Coal Valley will see an Aldi, Hy-Vee, Jewel, or Fairway because those stores are already near the village.

“We're not looking for a supermarket, we're looking for a store to provide the amenities that everyone needs but we don't need the supermarket type.”

He hopes to be able to show the social media support to a company to prove the store would be used.

There is no time frame yet on the project.