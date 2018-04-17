Coal Valley family safe after early morning house fire

"It just started burning."

One family is safe after a fire began in their home early Tuesday morning. Homeowner Erin Malloy said it was "extremely" scary, but she is thankful her family was able to get out quickly and safely.

Fire crews responded to 3rd Street and West 27th Avenue after 3 a.m. As of 5 a.m., a big portion of West 3rd Street is blocked off so commuters using that area will have to find another route.

Thanks to working smoke alarms, the family was alerted of the fire. Malloy, her boyfriend, her daughter and their dog out got out unharmed after hearing the alarms go off around 3 a.m.

Erin Malloy lives in the home and tells me she woke up to the sound of her smoke alarms around 3 a.m., hear from her coming up in 10 minutes on QCT. @kwqcnews pic.twitter.com/o5VYzsYeu5 — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) April 17, 2018



Responding crews tell TV-6 the fire is under control, however, multiple units are watching for hot spots. Moline, Orion and Colona are assisting Coal Valley.