Coast Guard evacuates 99 people from US Virgin Islands

The US Coast Guard transported 78 adults, 21 children, and 13 pets from the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, the rescued were taken to a cruise ship. They will now be taken to Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump will travel to the Naples area as part of a visit to hurricane-damaged Florida on Thursday.



Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president will be in the Naples area, in southwest Florida. Few additional details were available.



Nearly all of the state was engulfed by the massive Hurricane Irma. The number of people without has dropped to 9.5 million - just under half of Florida's population. Utility officials warned it could take 10 days or more for power to be fully restored. About 110,000 people remained in shelters across the state.



Trump visited Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey struck both states in late August.