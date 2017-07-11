Coffee may actually be good for you

One of the studies surveyed the largest to date on coffee and mortality.

It found the more coffee consumption a person drinks, the lower the risk of early death by 18%.

The study said this caused by drinking two to four cups a day.

The second study focused on non-white populations and the health benefits of coffee across multiple races.

A resident of Davenport Jeff Heter said he drinks coffee every day.

“I think it’s just that it’s just kind of a trend you know we've had Starbucks we got Dun brothers we got what Redband Coffee and I don't know I just think that it's maybe an American way of life,” said Heter.

The study shows some people say they cannot live without coffee. For Barista Allison Baltimore she works at Red Band coffee.

Baltimore said coffee is part of her routine.

“Now I don't know if it's an addiction, or if I, you know, just need my coffee for the beginning of the day. But it just gets me up, it gets me moving,” said Baltimore.

The lead researcher of the coffee survey has said the new coffee findings are consistent with other studies that show coffee is beneficial to drink.

