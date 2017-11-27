Mayor of Moline to host "Coffee with the Mayor" Monday afternoon

The city of Moline's Mayor, Stephanie Acri will be hosting a "Coffee with the Mayor" event in hopes to find new ways the community can help support the Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Representatives include Moline Police Department's Interim Police Chief, John Hitchcock, and Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Detective, Jon Leach. Hitchcock and Leach will help provide information and answer questions asked by those in attendance. Mike Waldron, November Mayor Pro-Tem, and 7th Ward Alderman will co-host the event.

Coffee with the Mayor will take place from 2 - 3 p.m. Monday at the Moline Police Department in the public room, just off of the lobby area. The police department can be found at 1640 6th Avenue in Moline.

The public is invited to join the discussion to help Moline combat crime.

For more information, contact the mayor at 309-269-4474.

This event is part of a monthly series of coffee meetings with Mayor Acri to share ideas and concerns about the city of Moline.