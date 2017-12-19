Cold Air Still On Track For Christmas, What About Snow?

A weather pattern change will still occur this weekend and the days leading up to Christmas.

Yesterday we talked about a storm system impacting the Midwest by Sunday. Well, as of this morning, the American & European models show absolutely nothing! Conceptually this doesn't make sense since a weather pattern shift is typically accompanied with a strong storm system. So let's give it another 48 hours to have more clarity and see if the models start to figure it out again.

Cold air is a definite in our region and most of the US. In fact if you want to be warm over Christmas, go to Florida! They're the only state in the US that is expecting above normal temperatures for the holiday.