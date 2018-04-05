Cold opening day doesn't deter River Bandits fans

Fans had to bundle up for tonight's game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, but the cold didn't stop Bandits fans from cheering on their team.

Tonight, Modern Woodman Park welcomed back fans for Opening Day.

Jacob Como says, "we're ready to go we got gloves, hats, coats, thermals, we're ready to go."

Quad Cities River Bandits officials say tonight's temperatures aren't far from the norm. General Manager Andrew Chesser says the weather was comparable to past years, but the pre-season ticket sales reached a new high.

He says, "our pre-sale numbers are up over 2,000 tickets, which is the highest we've had in about four years."

While the weather may be inconsistent, he says the fans always come through.

"They come prepared, its nothing we're not used to, its been a pretty cold winter. Everybody is excited to be outside and go out and enjoy our community," he says.

The Quad Cities River Bandits take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels again tomorrow night for the second game in the series.

The Clinton Lumberkings will hold their Opening Day Saturday and they will play the Kane County Cougars.