Coldest April Since 1881 So Far

The first 18 days of April have been miserable for Spring lovers. While we did get a taste of 70s once, we are on pace for the 2nd coldest April on record. So far the average temp has been 36.6° which is the coldest since 1881 (36.3°) which is the coldest on record. In fact April has been colder than all of March which had an average temp of 37.4°. Now the good news! There are signs of consistent warmth (50s/60s) in the next 7-10 days so we likely won't finish up the month April as the 2nd coldest on record.