Colona, Ill. shooting sends one person to the hospital

Police were called to investigate a shooting that took place late Tuesday night. According to police, the report of gunfire and screaming came in around 11 p.m. from the south side of Colona.

Within a few minutes, police say they were notified of a female driving a male who had been shot in the chest to the hospital. Officers met the two at the Colona 7-11, where they were met by an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim was in the ICU and in stable condition at the time of this report.

Officers went to the location of the shooting and met with severl people who were at the scene. The Illinois State Police crime scene processed the scene for evidence.

Police say they are following up on leads and are not releasing names at the time of this report.

