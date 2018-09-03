Colona police canine receives protective vest

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - The first Colona Police dog, Parker, is now fully protected.
On Monday, he received a brand new bullet-proof vest from the organization Protecting K-9 Heroes. The non-profit reached out to members of the Colona community via Facebook to raise funds.
In just 24 hours, over $1,800 dollars was raised by residents and local businesses. A protective vest could be purchased as was an outside heated kennel for Parker during winter months.
Most importantly, there was enough money raised to supply Parker with a medical kit and narcan kit as well.
The kit would aid Parker when he assists on narcan investigations by reversing any effects the drugs may have on a dog.
Colona Police Department officer Eric Dousenberry says there's a narcotic epidemic and a kit like this is a necessity.
"It's nice the community has taken an interest and realizes there is an issue with narcotics in the city," Officer Dousenberry says.
Dousenberry is also Parker's handler and says there is a strong bond between dog and policeman.
"He's another police officer just as much as I am or my partner is," he adds.
Staci Govea from Protecting K-9 Heroes agrees.
"There are times where the K9 takes the bullet for the officer," she says. "These are not only dogs these are their partners and a lot of times the dogs know more about their handlers more than anybody else does."