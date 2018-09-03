Colona police canine receives protective vest

The first Colona Police dog, Parker, is now fully protected.

On Monday, he received a brand new bullet-proof vest from the organization Protecting K-9 Heroes. The non-profit reached out to members of the Colona community via Facebook to raise funds.

In just 24 hours, over $1,800 dollars was raised by residents and local businesses. A protective vest could be purchased as was an outside heated kennel for Parker during winter months.

Most importantly, there was enough money raised to supply Parker with a medical kit and narcan kit as well.

The kit would aid Parker when he assists on narcan investigations by reversing any effects the drugs may have on a dog.

Colona Police Department officer Eric Dousenberry says there's a narcotic epidemic and a kit like this is a necessity.

"It's nice the community has taken an interest and realizes there is an issue with narcotics in the city," Officer Dousenberry says.

Dousenberry is also Parker's handler and says there is a strong bond between dog and policeman.

"He's another police officer just as much as I am or my partner is," he adds.

Staci Govea from Protecting K-9 Heroes agrees.

"There are times where the K9 takes the bullet for the officer," she says. "These are not only dogs these are their partners and a lot of times the dogs know more about their handlers more than anybody else does."