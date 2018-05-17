Colona raising money to save 4th of July fireworks

A 4th of July tradition in Colona is in jeopardy. The Colona city budget could not support the cost of fireworks this year. But one alderman is leading the charge for the community to fund the show.

“We have 5,000 citizens. If each citizen got behind this and donated $1.00 we would have our $5 thousand account,” said Colona Ald. Rich Holman.

But it 2,100 people can keep their single. Ald. Holman is leading by example and donated his $2,100 city salary to support the show.

“I think it's important to have community events that way the citizens in our community have things to come and do and interact with each other,” Holman said.

The city is tightening its belt to keep a balanced budget, that meant some unnecessary expenses had to be cut.

“You have to have police, you have to have fire, you have to have a street department, you have to have water and sewer,” Holman said. “Those things you can’t cut.”

Residents are grateful city leaders are handling taxpayer’s money responsibly.

“Fireworks are wonderful, it’s a luxury for our city and I’m glad to see that they’ve explained the budget can’t handle it,” said Jackie Catour.

But, like others, Catour still wants to see the show go on.

“We really look forward to it every year,” Catour said. “We happen to see them right here from our deck, right across here, over the trees we have a beautiful view.”

She says she is donating to the fund and hopes others chip in too.

“It’s really wonderful that we can have [fireworks] right here in Colona, and I hope we can continue it,” Catour said.

If $5 thousand is raised in time, the fireworks will light up the Colona sky June 30 at dusk.

