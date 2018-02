Police have made an arrest in the shooting that happened on January 23 in Colona.

On Tuesday, February 13, Joshua Jones was taken into custody in Lynn County, Iowa. At the time of this report, Jones had not seen a judge, or been extradited back to Illinois.

Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline says the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Once Jones is extradited back to Henry County, there will be a preliminary hearing set for him.