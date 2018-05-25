Colona woman going to prison for tampering with a federal witness

A Colona woman will spend nearly four years in prison for tampering with a federal witness.

The Justice Department says in a press release that 31 year old Charity Ann Engholm was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to tamper and conspiring to tamper with a witness in a federal home invasion robbery case.

She will also have three years supervised released after she serves her time.

Following the arrests of Dalvent Jackson, Deaunta Tyler and Ledell Tyler on January 8th, 2017, for a violent, shots-fired home invasion robbery in Rock Island, Illinois.

Jackson arranged for his girlfriend, Engholm, to approach one of the robbery victims in an attempt to convince the victim to refuse to identify Jackson as one of the robbers.

On January 13th, 2017 Engholm contact a victim, offering to pay her $5,000 to not identify Jackson. Instead of taking the money, the victim told police.

After being charged in state court, Engholm agreed to cooperate with federal authorities on the investigation. However, in May of 2017, Engholm who had been released on bond from her state charges, took off for Chicago. She was then charged in federal court and was arrested in July of 2017.

On October 17th, 2017, Engholm pleaded guilty to both charges.

As for the other three individuals tied to this case, they were tried and convicted on federal robbery and firearm charges in November of 2017.

Jackson and Deaunta Tyler got 30 years and Ledell Tyler will be sentenced in June.