Colorado City Council allowed state’s first ever Satanic invocation

After complaints from several community members that only prayer or religious groups can give the invocation at the Grand Junction, Colorado city council meetings, council members decided to allow the satanic invocation at Wednesday’s meeting.

Satanists recognize Grand Junction as a ‘National Trailblazer’ after the city crafted an invocation policy in 2008 that welcomes all comers and allows anyone to say the invocation, not just religious groups.

Mayor Rick Taggart said the invocation was ‘intended to solemnize the occasion of the meeting’ and gave members the option to sit, stand, or leave during its reading.

Officials say a small group of protesters gathered to form a prayer circle outside city hall.

