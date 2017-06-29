Columbus Junction among schools in study about PCB's in schools

Rachel F. Marek, assistant research scientist at the UI College of Engineering, and Keri C. Hornbuckle, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the UI College of Engineering and project leader for the Iowa Superfund Research Program, used hollow steel orbs outfitted with small discs of polyurethane foam to collect fine particulate and gas-phase PCBs and OH-PCBs from the air. The steel orbs were placed inside and outside the schools, and air samples were collected year-round. Photo by Tim Schoon.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (University of Iowa) - New research from the University of Iowa shows that polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chemicals known to cause cancer in humans, are present in older schools and that the source of the PCBs is most likely outdated building materials, such as window caulking and light ballasts.

Tests of indoor and outdoor air at two schools in Columbus Junction presented evidence of PCB contamination via old building materials. Paint pigments also were found to be a likely source of PCBs in the schools.

