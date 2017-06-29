Columbus Junction among schools in study about PCB's in schools

New research from the University of Iowa shows that polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chemicals known to cause cancer in humans, are present in older schools and that the source of the PCBs is most likely outdated building materials, such as window caulking and light ballasts.

Tests of indoor and outdoor air at two schools in Columbus Junction presented evidence of PCB contamination via old building materials. Paint pigments also were found to be a likely source of PCBs in the schools.

To read the full findings from researchers, and what this means for students in schools built before the 80's, click here.

