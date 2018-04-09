Comedic actor Chuck McCann dies at 83

The entertainment world has lost a long-time comedic actor.

Chuck McCann died Sunday in Los Angeles of congestive heart failure. The Queens native got his start in television in the 1960's.

He was on a number of children's shows on WPIX in New York, like "Let's Have Fun" and "The Chuck McCann Show."

McCann made appearances on various shows including "The Bob Newhart Show", "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Knots Landing".

He also created Sonny the Cuckoo Bird for General Mills who was forever "Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs."

McCann was 83-years-old.