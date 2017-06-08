Comey testimony: Timeline of Events

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before a Senate Committee in his first public appearance since President Trump fired him. Here is a look back at the key events leading up to this historic testimony.

2013

Comey sworn in.



2016

July 5: Comey holds news conference to announce "no reasonable prosecutor' would bring criminal charges against Hillary Clinton. He also criticized Clinton and her staff for being "extremely careless" in their handling of classified material. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump calls the decision an example of how the system is "rigged" against him.

October 28: Days before the election, Comey informs Congress he is reopening the investigation into Clinton's email practices based on new evidence. Trump tells a campaign rally that he has “great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong.”

November 6: Comey tells Congress in a follow-up letter that a review of newly discovered Clinton emails has “not changed our conclusions” that she should not face criminal charges. Trump criticizes Comey's letter, saying Clinton was being protected by a “rigged system” and pronouncing her “guilty,” despite the FBI’s conclusion that criminal charges were unwarranted.

November 8: Trump defeats Hillary Clinton for president. Days later, Clinton would blame Comey for her defeat, saying her campaign was on track to win the election until Comey sent the letter to Congress on Oct. 28.

2017

March 20: Comey testifies to Congress that the FBI has been investigating possible links between Trump associates and Russian officials since July, the same month he held his news conference to discuss the investigation into Clinton. He also says that the FBI and Justice Department have no information to back up Trump's unsubstantiated claim on Twitter that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him before the election.

May 3: Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey insists that he was consistent in his handling of the separate investigations into Clinton and Trump. Comey also said it made him feel “mildly nauseous” to think his actions in October might have influenced the election outcome. But he told senators: “I can't consider for a second whose political futures will be affected and in what way. We have to ask ourselves what is the right thing to do and then do it.”

May 9: Trump abruptly fires Comey. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump states in a letter addressed to Comey.

Earlier that day, Comey had corrected prior testimony regarding emails handled by longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Comey had told Congress that Abedin had sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information. The follow-up letter said that, in fact, only “a small number” of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there.

May 10: Comey wrote in a memo that President Donald Trump had asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to AP sources. This information was first revealed by the New York Times.

June 1: Comey agrees to testify before a Senate panel, a move cleared by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was brought in to take over the probe of Trump associates’ ties to Russia after Comey was fired.