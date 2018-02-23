Comfort dogs from Illinois are in Florida to help provide comfort to those dealing with tragedy

The Parkland community is getting some special comfort to help adults and children cope with the tragedy of last week's school shooting.

A canine comforting crew is making the rounds, easing the feelings of grief and distress to those who need it the most.

The K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry arrived in Florida today on behalf of Illinois' Lutheran Church Charities.

The golden retrievers have a busy schedule, stopping at churches, hospitals and the 17 crosses outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Their goal is getting victims to open up. Trainers take time to sit down and speak with those in need of some canine comfort.

They've stopped at a dozen Broward County Schools over the last three days and most kids are thrilled to meet them.