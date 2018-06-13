Comfy Today/Hot By Weekend

Enjoy today and tomorrow as heat and humidity will move in for the weekend. As stated yesterday the storm track (edge of the heat dome) will be pushing more north into Minnesota and Wisconsin taking the storms well north of our area. This means heat and humidity will be allowed to build in without any relief. Highs will be well into the 90s with feels like temps well over 100°. This will be near record high territory for the entire region. Long story short, find a nice cool place inside this weekend.