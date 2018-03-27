Commercial vehicle enforcement in memory of Illinois State trooper

Illinois State Police will be conducting safety checks aimed at commercial vehicles. The special enforcement detail is dedicated in honor of Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his squad car was struck by a tractor semi-trailer on I-294 near Chicago.

Starting at midnight, the 24-hour statewide detail will be held on March 28, 2018, and will focus on making Illinois roads safer through commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement.

Troopers will be checking to make sure CMV drivers are properly licensed; their equipment is safe and their logbooks are completed. Long-haul drivers are restricted to 70 hours of driving per week and are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to maintain a logbook documenting the number of hours they have driven each day.

It's the fifth consecutive year of the special enforcement detail held in honor of Trooper Sauter.

