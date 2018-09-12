Community Health Assessment suggests health concerns in the Quad Cities

Results from the 2018 Community Health Assessment are out today. The study is organized by local health organizations including Scott, Muscatine, and Rock Island health departments and healthcare providers UnityPoint, Genesis and Community Healthcare in Rock Island.

Area health officials have been conducting this assessment every 3 years since 2002. Residents were surveyed in Scott, Muscatine and Rock Island Counties to obtain this data.

The report outlined 13 areas that could use improvement. Those are access to health services, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, housing, infant health and family planning, injury and violence, kidney disease, mental health, nutrition, physical activity and weight, oral health, substance abuse and tobacco use.

Access to health services in particular is a problem for many in the Quad Cities and specifically access to a primary care physician.

There are fewer primary care physicians working in the Q.C. than the average community in the U.S. For every 100,000 Q.C. residents, there are only 72 primary care physicians. The national average is 87.

The Quad Cities are also a little heavier than average. The report found 72% of the Q.C. population is overweight. The national average is 67%.

After releasing the report, health officials say they plan to create a community health improvement plan. They are welcoming public comment on the report through September 26th.

You can find the full report at the link below.

