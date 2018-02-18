Community attends interfaith vigil to support Parkland, FL

Local faith leaders and people of different faiths and backgrounds gathered together at a vigil today to pray for the loved ones and victims of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Muslim Community of the Quad Cities held the vigil as a way for people to come together across different faiths to pray, remember, and encourage people to get involved for change to happen.

"Well I think when something sad happens, people come together and feel the support of a community and I think that's happening in Florida and I think that's happening here in Iowa and we need to be together as a faith community and as well as just a general Quad Cities community," said Lisa Killinger, a member of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities.

It was a time to pray and grieve.

"We're tired and we're desperately sad and something needs to happen -- It needs to change," said Ann Berger, a high school teacher.

Many are demanding change.

"We need to precisely get what they need, and that is the grownups in their lives, to do something to end this violence," said Berger.

Killinger said today was also about encouraging people to take action.

"As well as to remember those who have lost loved ones and those who have passed as well as bring the community together for a call to action," said Killinger.

"And it's not just about remembering, it's about an active participation in building a new way," said Reverend Rich Hendricks.

As part of the vigil, candles were displayed to represent the light in a dark time. Killinger said flowers represented how fragile and beautiful life is, while seeds also symbolized hope.