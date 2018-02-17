Community attends vigil in memory of S.J. Madden

Family and friends gathered together at a vigil tonight to grieve and celebrate the life of 15-year-old S.J. Madden, a North Scott High School student who was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

"Selfless, involved. I would say smiling and happy. He was just always... He never had a bad day, never did," said Stacey Jones, S.J.'s scoutmaster.

Jones said Boy Scouts Troop 203 held tonight's vigil to support S.J.'s family and friends. She said S.J. was involved in boy scouts for years and was always willing to help others.

"He was just always there -- always willing to do something for you," said Hunter Frerichs, a boy scout at Troop 203 and student at North Scott High School.

Madden had earned his Eagle Scouts Rank in December of last year and a ceremony was to take place in March.

Abigail Gensen was to play "Mrs. Beaver" in the school play alongside S.J. as "Mr. Beaver." She said he was one of her dearest friends.

"Everyday when I would walk down the music hallway, he'd be there in the same spot as always, saying hello to everyone... There's no one quite like S.J.," she said.

S.J.'s friends say he was always cracking jokes and making people smile.

"Anytime that there was sadness in the room he could walk in and everyone would just start smiling. And then he'd tell the worst jokes, like the worst jokes, just to make everyone smile and laugh," said Sophia Cauwels, a student at North Scott Junior High.

Madden will be deeply missed by his community, who will continue to keep his memory alive.

"I think we'll all try to carry the traits that he's shown us for so many years on with us and try to show his compassion to other people," said Charlie Balsar, an Eagle Scout with Troop 206.

