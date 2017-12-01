Community celebrates the holiday season at Fulton's Light It Up event

People came together to celebrate the holiday season at Fulton's Light It Up event. For some, the event has become a family and community tradition.

"It's nice to come together as a community and be able to get together and kind of celebrate Christmas as a town," said Fulton resident, Brad.

Amy Roe said her family has been coming to the event for years.

"Well I grew up in Fulton since I was a little child, so we've always just gone and then with my two children, we always and it's something fun and we Santa, so we always go and we'll always continue to come," she said.

Many said the lighting of the De Immigrant Windmill was one of their favorite parts of the evening. This year, it was lit up with even more lights.

For many families, attending Christmas events is a tradition. The Howard family attended Fulton's event for the first time this year.

"Well, just a Christmas tradition getting out and seeing the local shops around town and getting the kids around to see all the lights, right?" said Joe Howard, a Clinton resident.

People also enjoyed the 13th annual 2-mile Illuminated Christmas Walk, a live Nativity, arts and crafts, music, food, and more.

Fulton Fire and EMS will also host a Breakfast with Santa tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Early American Crafters will also host more activities at Heritage Canyon from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

