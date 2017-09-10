Community comes together to raise money for East Moline

A 13-year tradition continued in Hereford Park Sunday in East Moline's Watertown neighborhood.

In hopes to raise money for the East Moline Parks and Community Projects, bands played and food was also provided.

Organizer and coordinator of the event, Nancy Hollett said it's a great way to bring the community together.

"It helps us with things that we do like we started an Easter Egg Hunt here in the spring in the park," Hollett said.

The event, which started as a block party, grew so big in size they had to relocate to the park.

