Community donates equivalent of 363,000 meals to River Bend Foodbank

Quad City area businesses and organizations collected funds and food that equates to over 363,000 meals for the River Bend Foodbank

It was part of the Community Hunger Drive held during the month of February. According to a news release, 51 businesses held activities to collect food and raise money for the cause.

The funds and food collected will provide 363,249 meals for the one in every eight adults and one in five children in eastern Iowa and western Illinois who are missing meals.

If your business or organization is interested in participating for 2019, contact Leslie Corlett at lcorlett@riverbendfoodbank.org.