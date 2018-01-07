Community gathers together to support local law enforcement

Multiple agencies attended today's Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It is the third year for the event and organizers say it is a way for the community to interact with law enforcement and thank them for their service.

"It's fun being a police officer in this area and helping people in need and trying to keep the community safe and all the support makes it so much better for the officers that work in this area," said Trooper Dan Loussaert with the Iowa State Patrol.

Several officers said the community's appreciation makes their job feel worthwhile. The event is also a way for officers to get to know the community they protect.

"Well, it's just nice to come out and see the community and kind of get to know people and have the kids come up and not be afraid of seeing us and talk to them -- get to know the community we protect," said Officer Sam Miller with the Davenport Police Department.

Several attended the event to show their support.

"They're the backbone of keeping order in society. I mean they're so important. People don't even think about how important the police are, so we need to support the police and this is one way to do it," said John Morrow, a Bettendorf resident.

Kids also showed their support by drawing several different posters with supportive messages. Lucy Neuberger said she hoped the officers would feel proud that they help people.

"Because they don't get thanked a lot, so there are people here to thank them," she said.

Lucy along with Adalyn, Jacob, and Elliott also designed a logo for the event. Organizers sent entries to 60 elementary schools in the Quad Cities area for the logo design. The winning team of students is from a fifth-grade class at JFK Elementary in Davenport.