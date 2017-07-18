Community health centers around Illinois getting $24 million

Community health centers throughout Illinois are getting more than $24.5 million from the federal government.

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois announced that the money from the Department of Health and Human Services will be shared by 10 organizations.

The organizations include the Knox Community Health Center in Galesburg, Greater Elgin Family Care Center, Aunt Martha's Youth Service Center Inc., in Olympia Fields, and health departments in Lake, Cass and Will counties. Other recipients of the funding are two organizations in Chicago - Heartland International Health Center and Centro de Salud y Esperanza - and Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington and the Heartland International Health Clinic in Peoria.

A release says the state's community health centers provide primary health care for about 1.3 million people.