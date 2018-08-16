Community honors Will Kohn's memory with scholarships, run

A community rallies around the family of seven-year-old Will Kohn in Bettendorf tonight. Will died earlier this year from complications after a heart transplant.

Tonight, almost 1,100 people registered for the "Strongest Kid We Know Run/Walk." The event started at Pleasant Valley High School and ended on their track. Those participating could choose between a 5K and a one-mile course through Bettendorf.

Will Kohn's father, Chris Kohn, says the community approached him with the idea for the event. He is a teacher in the p-v school district.

"The way Will has affected the community, the amount of support we've gotten over the past seven years and the past 13 months has been phenomenal," he said.

The proceeds from tonight's event will fund two scholarships in Will's name. The first was given out this past school year. It is geared toward students pursuing a college degree in the medical field.The second will be given out this spring and is for students pursuing a degree in education.

The scholarships will be handed out at the end of the school year. Each scholarship is one thousand dollars. Kohn says the scholarship will be offered forever in Will's memory. Any funds leftover will help his family pay will's medical bills.