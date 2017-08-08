Community leaders present idea to Iowa officials, to expand highway 30

Parts of highway 30 in our area could switch from two lanes to four. Members of the Highway 30 coalition presented the idea to the Iowa department of transportation commission. They want the DOT to make it a priority in construction developments.

Highway 30 expands across the entire state of Iowa, but the coalition wants to focus on several sections near the Quad City area, stretching 40 miles, from Dewitt west toward Cedar Rapids.

Highway 30 coalition members say the idea is to make the highway safer for drivers, one spokesperson says adding an extra 2 lanes would bring more infrastructure dollars into the rural and urban areas.

“A lot of infrastructure dollars are put into urban areas and more populated areas and highway 30 is definitely a more urban highway system, but it's just as important because of all the agriculture that happens in our community,” said Dewitt Chamber of Commerce Director, Angela Rheingans.

Highway 30 leaders say if the plan is passed to expand the highway, there is no word on how much the expansion will cost at this time.