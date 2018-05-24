Community members say conversation and action to curb juvenile crime needs to start now

Ronnie Davis and Gil Dunlap are no strangers to the Davenport community. Both have moved away for parts of their lives but have came back to the area they call home.

Davenport is a city they say is coming close to a boiling point when it comes to juvenile crime.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch agrees. On Monday, he announced a community summit to curb juvenile crime.

"I think they should allow the community to step in," Davis said. "People who know these kids and who are familiar with these kids and understand the situation."

Dunlap and Davis agree that the conversation needs to start now.

"A sense of urgency," Davis said. "I see that the kids are hurting and need guidance. They need some adults behind them to show that they care."

The two both know the parents of Jovantia Jones, the teenager shot and killed Saturday evening. They say the kids committing crimes and their parents are hurting and listening to our youth can go a long way.

"Instead of judging, try to understand what these kids are going through and what type of direction is needed," Davis added.

Mayor Frank Klipsch agrees.

"I am announcing an upcoming summit that will bring along all of these groups with you, our community," he said from a podium at the Davenport Police Department Monday.

He has been meeting with city and community leaders on setting up the summit. It will have police, judges, community leaders, city leaders and community members. Though no date or time has been set.

Davis and Dunlap plan to be there along with other friends and family.

"Just come out collectively and meet and greet, try to understand the situation at hand," Davis added. "You can't judge from the outside looking in, it's impossible to get an understanding."

Just like Mayor Klipsch, they emphasize that everyone needs to play a role.

"This is a community," Davis said. "There is no separatism here."

"That's the only way this thing is gonna work," Dunlap added. "If we come together."

