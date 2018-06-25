Community moving past shots fired incident at railroad days

Galesburg police are looking for a person of interest in a shots-fired incident at Railroad Days Saturday night. Although it’s only been two days since the incident, the Galesburg community is still talking about this.

“Something like that is terrifying, especially since this is an event you bring your children to,” said Josh Tvrdy, who was working at the event.

Tvrdy says he's still shocked that Railroad Days, a family event had to be ruined by violence. He was working at the event, but didn't find out about the incident until after work.

On Saturday night police responded to a shots fired incident after a fight involving multiple people at Galesburg Railroad Days in the carnival area. Dennis Clark chairman of Railroad Days was briefly there for the incident.

“Two kids were fighting, another kid pulled out a gun, shot it in the air. I guess to disrupt the fighting and it was over with. The kids ran from the scene,” said Clark.

Clark says he was devastated and hopes this never happens again.

“Sadly this happens in our society and we will prevent this next year. Take the preventive measures necessary to limit this next year, so we won't have to worry about it,” said Clark.

“I think railroads themselves are things that connect people and Railroad Days is also supposed to connect people, that something like that was shattered by violence,” said Tvrdy.

As the community tries to move on from the incident. They say they know this is not only something they are experiencing, but other communities are too.

“I wish I was more surprised, but there's been so much gun violence in this country recently and it really was just sad again,” said Tvrdy.

Clark says he's grateful for the community's support and hopes they can put this behind them.

“And people came out and enjoyed the community festival,” said Clark.

“I hope we can move past violence as an answer because I think it’s a bad one,” said Tvrdy.

Despite the incident, Clark says this year had the biggest crowd. They increased attendance by 33 percent. Police say they are looking for 18-year-old Latrell Patterson as a person of interest.

