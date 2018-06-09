Community pays tribute to coach diagnosed with lung disease

Friends and former players gathered today at Maquoketa High School to honor one of their own after he was diagnosed with lung disease.

Bill Fleming was the head basketball coach for 33 years, and today many relived the legacy he has left at the school.

“He was a true humanitarian for a lot of kids in Maquoketa and a lot of kids in the surrounding area,” said Jeff Tampir, a longtime friend of Coach Fleming.

In life, we all have that something or someone that touches our lives.

For many of the people in this room, that someone is Bill Fleming, former Maquoketa boys’ basketball coach.

“An incredible man,” said Kathy Fleming, Coach Fleming’s wife.

“The biggest thing is his passion, his passion for people, his passion for basketball and on top of that his passion for life,” said Bettendorf basketball coach/Fleming’s former player.

It's that same passion that drove him to want to become a coach.

“I fell in love with it since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be a basketball coach,” said Coach Fleming.

For 33 years, he did just that.

“It's hard to even describe, I feel very grateful,” said Coach Fleming.

Not only did he make an impact on people on this same court they are sitting at today, but off as well.

“He's family to me, he's a person I learned the most from and still learning from,” said Rocky Lamar, friend/former player of Coach Fleming.

That’s why this reunion is bittersweet. Some in the room have known that Coach Fleming has had health issues, but never expected to hear this.

“Fatal lung disease, no known cure. Some people live for 20 years, one of my lung doctors gave me couple months to live,” said Coach Fleming.

It's been a hard pill for many to swallow, but for now, they are choosing to focus on the good and the legacy, he still continues to make.

“I would have gone and still would coach go through a brick wall for you. I wasn't the stud player, but what you did for me and where I am today, I love ya,” said George Pickup, a former player.

“Where I am in life is because of the things he taught me; when I was younger to work hard and never give up. Be dedicated to what you want to achieve,” said Dan Fleming, son of Coach Fleming.

The thing about being on a team is no matter how long it's been, or how far you are, you always will remain a team and a family.

“Seeing these kids here; just makes me want to fight that much more,” said Coach Fleming.

What a coach, what a husband and father, what a man.

Starting next year organizers will create a scholarship for a senior basketball player in honor of Coach Fleming. Coach Fleming will also be inducted into the Maquoketa High School Hall of Fame this week.

