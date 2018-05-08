Community rallies to support Jake Wilson family with candlelight vigil

Monday night people will gather near Wolf Creek in La Porte City, the same area where Jake Wilson was heading. The 16 year old has autism, and disappeared one month ago when he went for a walk to this creek.

The candlelight vigil is the community's way to show support for Wilson's family.

Organizers spent Monday afternoon getting ready for the vigil and hoped for a strong turnout for the event.

"We're a small town family and a community," said organizer Danielle Gasco. "When one is hurting we're all hurting and the community has been there for us one way or another and it's just giving back. And it's holding hand and hand and shoulder to shoulder to know no one is this community is alone and no one has to live life without each other."

People can start gathering for the vigil at 8 p.m. It starts at 8:45 at the Wolf Creek Landing, located at the intersection of Main and Tama Streets in La Porte City.