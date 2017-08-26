Community reacts to new retaining wall on John Deere road

Many drivers may be getting used to construction on John Deere road, but you may have noticed a new addition to the plan, a retaining wall being built alongside the road.

The Illinois department of transportation says not only is this a retaining wall, it will also be used to block out noise from the road. Some neighbors in the area aren't sure if the wall will benefit their community.

For 14 year Moline resident Tammy Reynolds, the wall seemed like a good idea until it was placed in her backyard.

"This wall is definitely, it kind of makes you feel like you live in a prison," said Tammy Reynolds.

But that's not her only concern; she thinks the wall is a safety hazard.

"When you pull out of my driveway there is no visual to traffic, or pedestrians walking either direction coming from the corner," said Reynolds.

Illinois DOT plans to stretch the wall east bound along John Deere for nearly a mile. The 20 foot wall is designed to send sound decibels 200 feet up and around the wall. IDOT officials say this is the best option for the community once the 3 lane traffic this added.

"Keep noise from penetrating and keep it quieter there for both neighborhoods that are on both sides there, It will definitely keep the road noise from John Deere road, it'll be a lot quieter," said Residential Engineer, Brian Holiday.

IDOT officials say they expect the wall to be completed by Mid-October.

Meanwhile, construction continues on John Deere road. The massive, six lane projects is expected to be completed in 2018.

