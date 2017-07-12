QCA community remembers Chuck Austin

Former alderman, teacher, and volunteer Chuck Austin will be laid to rest Thursday, July 13 after a fatal accident at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Friday, July 7.

Austin was a life-long resident of Rock Island. His second term as alderman for the Seventh Ward expired in May of 2017. Austin retired in 2004 after teaching math for 33 years at Rock Island High School. He was also coached golf.

According to his archived biography on the Rock Island city website, Austin's favorite thing about his city was the people living there.

"...I find them to be 'Rock Solid Rock Islanders' who are proud of their homes and neighborhoods."

Austin was tragically killed after more than 20 years of volunteering at the TPC Deere Run.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said a preliminary autopsy reports shows Austin died of multiple traumatic chest and back injuries. He believes that Austin thought his vehicle was in reverse and when he hit the gas pedal, the vehicle went forward, pinning him under a semi-trailer.

There's a visitation in honor of Austin on Wedneday, July 12 from 3 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will take place at Rock Island High school at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

