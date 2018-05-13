Community remembers crash victims

It's been a week since the community of Clinton was hit with the tragic news of four people killed and one injured in a car accident in Nebraska last weekend.

On Sunday night, the community gathered to honor 20-year-olds Cody Richardson and Troy Wanzek, 19-year-old Cole Austin and 49-year-old Susan Selser who died in the accident.

According to authorities, the four were killed after 20-year-old Madison Selser-Smith hit the rumble bars in the northbound lane of I80 in Nebraska. Although a few days have passed the pain hasn't.

“The hardest thing ever I was in denial, no, you got the wrong person,” said Hope Lathrop, Susan and Madison Selser’s family member.

“It still hits me quite hard and the reality of what's happened hasn't sunken in completely,” said Zane Jensen, Cole Austin’s cousin.

At a time where there are no words to describe the grief. The community and loved ones chose to remember those closest to them.

“She would have given you the shirt off her back, the last dime in her pocket. She was just a great person,” said Lathrop.

“It's hard to say just one word because there are so many words that can fulfill it. They were amazing boys,” said Nadallie Edfors, a friend of Cody Richardson and Cole Austin.

“He was everyone's best friend,” said Hollie Lind, Cody Richardson’s girlfriend.

As time goes on, the wounds may slowly heal, but for now, they ask everyone for one thing.

“I just want everyone to pray for their families through this hard time because I know they are going to need it,” Edfors.

Family members say Madison Selser-Smith is improving. They are hoping she will be transferred to either Genesis or Iowa City sometime next week. There will be a dodgeball tournament next Saturday to help the families with expenses.

