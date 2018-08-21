Community somber over Mollie Tibbetts death

The mood in Brooklyn was somber on Tuesday following the morning’s news that a body had been found.

People weren’t as talkative as they had been over the last few weeks.

The ones we did talk to say that the news of a body being found has them heartbroken.

They say right now, their focus is on comforting the Tibbetts family.

Brooklyn resident Marsha Read-Hartley says, “Our first step is going be to support the family as obviously their emotions turn from hope to despair and sadness so obviously we need to stick with them.”

Kilie Steele of Brooklyn adds “We’re all thinking of her over there. All of them at the building, we’re thinking of the family and trying to keep up on the news and continue to do what we can.”

Read-Hartley says Tibbetts’ disappearance brought the community together.

She says they are more tight knit than ever, but adds that a lot of them are paranoid.

She says people are keeping their doors locked at all times, and watching their surroundings more.

She explains, “A stranger in town, a strange face, a new face in town would not have triggered anything negative to me. But now it’s kind of like why are you here, what are you doing, who are you?”

