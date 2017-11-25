Community welcome to Behning family fundraiser

On Nov. 25, starting at 1 p.m., QCA residents are invited to the Buffalo Community Center to help support the city's police chief, T.J. Behning.

Behning was injured back in September during a police pursuit.

The Behning's family-friend and spokesperson during this time, Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk, said members of the family are set to attend the fundraiser.

"There will be door prizes and raffles," described Cpl. Aleksiejczyk.

The family-friend also said there will be plenty of food and everyone in the community is invited.

"Everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us a little bit, and help them out a little bit," said Cpl. Aleksiejczyk. "And hopefully make everyone in the community feel good, not just T.J., his wife and the girls, but the people that have stepped up and helped out. This is kind of for all of them and that's what T.J. would want."

Over 250 people have marked themselves as "going" on the event's Facebook page.

For more information on the fundraiser, head to their official page