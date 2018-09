If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Probably, but not definitely.

Cookware company Ooni is hiring 10 people to make and then test the taste of pizzas made in Ooni ovens.

The 10 freelancers will work part-time and be encouraged to come up with their own pizza creations.

Compensation will depend on experience, but the company says the range is anywhere from $300 to $1,000 per day.