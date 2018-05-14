Company unveils 5-foot robot that can run, jump and do a backflip

If you are looking for a jogging pal, this could be an option in the future.

A company called Boston Dynamics released a new video of its Humanoid Robot, called "Atlas."

The five-foot-tall machine can jog and jump over logs, all on its own. Atlas can also do a backflip, open doors and lift boxes.

No word yet on when the robot will be available for purchase. But the company said Friday that its smaller robot that looks more like a dog, called "Spot-mini" will be on the market next year.

The announcement at a robotics event in Berkely, California did not say anything about the price tag.