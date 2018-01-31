Lawsuit filed against city and Rock Falls officer after fatal shooting last Friday

A complaint has been filed in United States District Court in connection to the officer involved shooting death of Nathaniel Edwards last Friday. In a media release sent to KWQC, the lawyers for Alfredia Edwards filed a Federal Civil Rights Action for the wrongful use of deadly force against a Rock Falls police officer and the City of Rock Falls.

The release from attorney Gregory E. Ellis says:

"On Friday, January 26, Nathaniel 'Nate' Edwards was driving to see a friend when he was followed by numerous officers. He was pulled over on the 1300 block of Franklin in Rock Falls. Officers pointed their weapons at Nate and ordered him from the vehicle. Nate Edwards did not comply directly and an Officer of the Rock Falls Police Deparetment fired his weapon several times, killing Nate."

See attached document for complete filing.