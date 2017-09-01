Completion of the Waverly Road project in Davenport is delayed until late September

Completion of the Lincoln and Waverly Road Resurfacing Project is now delayed to on, or before, Sunday, September 24th.

The contractor is extending their work day, and working on Saturdays to ensure completion is achieved by this date.

According to the City of Davenport, an aggressive schedule had been established for completion of this project.

Early estimates by the contractor last week indicated they were confident work could be completed by Saturday, September 9th.

However, as the contractor began the process of replacing driveway approaches last week, it was discovered more driveway approaches will need to be replaced than initially estimated. In total, approximately 30 approaches will need to be replaced as part of the project.

In terms of the delay, the number of approaches, supporting alternate on-street parking for those displaced while their approach is being completed, concrete curing times, and coordination with property owners are the primary reasons for the delay.

