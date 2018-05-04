Confirmed Cases Of Mumps At WIU

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting four laboratory-confirmed cases of mumps among students at Western Illinois University. IDPH has been working with the McDonough County Health Department and Beu Health Center at WIU to investigate and contain the cases. To date, all cases have been among students. Students who received health care for symptoms were isolated to prevent the spread of mumps.

“Western Illinois University, in partnership with the McDonough County Health Department, has done an excellent job of informing students on how to avoid contracting mumps and what they should do if they begin to have symptoms,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “Because classes are ending this week, it’s important to share this information with the public so they can take precautions. Mumps is contagious and can be spread person-to-person, unlike some other illnesses.”

Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes. This is a result of swollen salivary glands. The most common symptoms include:

• Fever

• Headache

• Muscle aches

• Tiredness

• Loss of appetite

• Swollen and tender salivary glands

Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after exposure, but this period can range from 12-25 days. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms, and often they do not know they have the disease. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

To avoid becoming ill, make sure your MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is up-to-date. If you are unsure if you have received both doses, get vaccinated.