Congressman Delaney announces run for President and visit to Iowa

Maryland Congressman John K. Delaney announced he is running for President. He is the first Democrat to formally enter the race.

And just as the saying goes, the road to the White House goes through Iowa, the Representative has announced he plans to visit Iowa in August.

“This is the beginning of a long process of traveling the country, sharing my thoughts on moving the country forward, hearing from folks and building a campaign built on new ideas and problem solving, from the grass roots up,” Delaney said. “It didn’t feel right to run for re-election and then run for President. That’s standard politics, but I don’t intend to offer a standard campaign,” Delaney concluded. “I’m in for the long haul, one voter at a time. I’m excited to listen, learn and make my case for a future that works for everyone, a future that delivers on the promise of the American Dream.”