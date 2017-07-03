Congressman Loebsack meets with veterans

Iowa (KWQC) — U. S. Congressman Dave Loebsack is hosting his sixth annual veterans town hall series. The Serving Those Who Have Served tour gives veterans and their families an opportunity to speak directly with the Congressamn.
His first stop is Monday, July 3 at noon in Muscatine, followed by Wapello and Washington.
“Serving Those Who Served” Tour – Monday, July 3, 2017
Muscatine
Noon
American Legion Post 27
110 South Houser Street
Wapello
1:45pm
Briggs Center
317 North Water Street
Washington
3:45pm
Washington Public Library
115 West Washington Street