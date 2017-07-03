Congressman Loebsack meets with veterans

U. S. Congressman Dave Loebsack is hosting his sixth annual veterans town hall series. The Serving Those Who Have Served tour gives veterans and their families an opportunity to speak directly with the Congressamn.

His first stop is Monday, July 3 at noon in Muscatine, followed by Wapello and Washington.

“Serving Those Who Served” Tour – Monday, July 3, 2017

Muscatine

Noon

American Legion Post 27

110 South Houser Street

Wapello

1:45pm

Briggs Center

317 North Water Street

Washington

3:45pm

Washington Public Library

115 West Washington Street

