Congressman Scalise released from ICU

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Congressman Steve Scalise has been released from intensive care.
Photo: Congressman Steve Scalise
A congressional source says he is still hospitalized after being shot in the hip last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia.
He was first released from intensive care June 22nd following multiple surgeries but was re-admitted last week due to infection concerns.
The congressional source says he remains in serious condition.