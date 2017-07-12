Congressman Scalise released from ICU

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Congressman Steve Scalise has been released from intensive care.

Photo: Congressman Steve Scalise

A congressional source says he is still hospitalized after being shot in the hip last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia.

He was first released from intensive care June 22nd following multiple surgeries but was re-admitted last week due to infection concerns.

The congressional source says he remains in serious condition.

