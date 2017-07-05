Congressman shot at baseball diamond back in ICU

Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.

The Louisiana Republican was transferred out of the ICU on June 22nd and listed in fair condition at the time. A tweet on the congressman's official Twitter page says his return to the ICU was made due to new concerns for infection.

Scalise is now listed in serious condition as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound suffered on June 14th.

You'll recall that a gunman opened fire that day as Republicans practiced for a congressional softball game. Mr. Scalise was shot in the hip and has undergone several surgeries since then.

The congressman is at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in DC. The hospital is expected to offer additional information on Thursday.

